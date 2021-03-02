Matthew Clinton Clemons

Matthew Clinton Clemons, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away at 6:53 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at his apartment.

Matthew was born on March 11, 1961, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Jack Raymond and Eileen Rose (Kudebeh) Clemons.

Surviving family includes two sisters: Laurie (Dennis) Dilley of Waukee, Iowa and Julie (Timothy) Rider of Lomax, Illinois; one brother: John (Kim) Clemons of Springville, Utah. Also, Matthew was blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew and a grandniece.

Matthew was a 1979 graduate of Central Lee High School in Donnellson, Iowa. He graduated with a Technical Engineering Degree from Kirkwood Community College. He later received a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Iowa.

Matthew’s path in life brought him into the food service industry, from making pizzas in college to management with Arby’s fast foods.

Matthew’s passion in life was as a modeler. He achieved the title of Master Painter. He was involved in the building of what is known as “garage models”. Many of his models were considered pieces of art. Matthew was published in several modeling magazines and was a guest along with his friends on Modeling TV. He received many awards at Wonderfest in Louisville, Kentucky. This was the highlight of Matt’s year, traveling to the event with his friends. Matt was a huge fan of Primus, attending many of their concerts. Matt was known as Pigman at the concerts always donning a pig mask.

Matthew enjoyed his family time and being part of family debates. Matt had a zany sense of humor, sharing much laughter with friends and family. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.