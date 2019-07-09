Master Pork Awards Nominations Due August 1

(Clive, Iowa) July 8, 2019 – Nominations for 2019 Master Pork Producers, Master Pork Partners, and the Environmental Steward Award are now being accepted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. The deadline for the nominations is Aug. 1, 2019. The awards program is a joint effort between the Extension Service at Iowa State University and the Iowa Pork Producers Association. The Master Pork Awards Program began in 1942 as an effort to stimulate pork and lard production in support of World War II efforts. The awards program has shifted program standards over the years, but still serves the objective of promoting diversity, efficiency, and excellence in pork production in Iowa. The Master Pork Producer award recognizes outstanding Iowa pork producers. Awardees will be evaluated based on their pork production statistics, and their commitment to We Care® principles which outline values in food safety, animal well-being, worker safety, community outreach and protection of both the environment and public health. New categories for partner awards There are two new categories for the 2018 Master Pork Partner awards. The partner awards were established in 2014 to recognize individuals demonstrating positive impacts on Iowa pork production through important partnerships with pig farmers, but are not involved in day-to-day, on-farm duties and management. In addition to the general partner award, the new categories seek to recognize Veterinarian of the Year and Driver of the Year. The IPPA Environmental Steward Award looks to recognizes an individual who demonstrates the positive contributions the pork industry makes to the natural environment. Applications are evaluated on the following criteria: manure/nutrient management, soil & water conservation, air quality, public relations, wildlife habitat, and environmental management innovations. The Environmental Steward Award was established in 2007. To find more information and nomination forms and instructions for these awards, go to /www.iowapork.org/producer-resources/ and click on the information on the left side of the page. You can also contact the IPPA office at 800-372-7675 or email info@iowapork.org. -30- .