Mary Vivian Clark

Mary Vivian Clark, 84, of Fairfield passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice House in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Howard Grove Cemetery rural Pleasant Plain, Iowa. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 6 to 7:30 that evening. A memorial has been established in her memory.

