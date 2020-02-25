Mary Rockwell

Mary Rockwell, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

According to Mary’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment at Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

A complete obituary will be published closer to the day of the memorial service.