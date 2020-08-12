Mary Lou Stewart

Mary Lou Stewart, 78, of Salem, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Born, August 17, 1941, Mary Lou was the daughter of Glenn and Lucille (Hudson) Elmore. She was a graduate of Salem High School. She married Willie E. Stewart on April 22, 1961 in Davenport Iowa. She lived in Salem all her life. She worked at Champion Spark Plugs in Burlington Iowa for 30 plus years.

Mary was a member of Salem Congregational Church. She loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed playing Farkle and card games.

Along with her husband, Willie, she is survived by one son, Randy (Linda) Stewart of Salem, IA; one daughter Tami (Jerry) Westman of Battle Lake, MN; three grandchildren, Alex Westman, Brandy (Nate) Albert, and Austin Stewart; one great-granddaughter, Effie Albert; two brothers, Wayne Elmore of Omaha, NE and Larry Elmore of NC; and two sisters, Marian Frances of Burlington, IA, and Margaret Triska of Salem, IA.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Beverly Lyle and Patsy Watson-Smith.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Olson Powell Memorial Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Salem East Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Salem Congregational Church. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Mary and her family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.