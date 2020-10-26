Mary “Joan” Wilson

Mary “Joan” Wilson, 87, of the Lewis County Nursing Home, formerly of Wayland, Missouri and Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton.

She was born September 16, 1933, in Farmington, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Weiher) Stansbury. On November 3, 1952, she married Richard “Dick” Wilson in Farmington. Together they had four children. They later divorced.

Survivors include two daughters: Vicki (Paula) Wilson of Raleigh, North Carolina and Cindy LeMaster of St. Francisville, Missouri; one son: Willie (Julie) Wilson of Lacona, Iowa; one daughter-in-law: Ellen Wilson of Revere, Missouri; four grandchildren: AJ LeMaster, Jenny Whitfield, Megan Wilson and Alyssa Wilson; two great grandchildren: Jewel Hopp and Wyatt Wagner; Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Duane Wilson; seven brothers: Eugene, Maurice, Callen, Stanley, Dale, Charlie, and Joe (her twin brother) and three sisters: Vesta, Dorothy, and Betty.

Joan graduated from Farmington High School in 1952. She was a member of Southern Baptist Church in Wayland. She worked as a homemaker, mother, grandmother, nurse and daycare caregiver. Joann enjoyed her family and friends, playing cards, traveling, and watching game shows on TV. She loved God and life.

Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington with Brother Dan Steinbeck officiating.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.

Memorials have been established in her memory for Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington or Southern Baptist Church, Wayland.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com