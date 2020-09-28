Mary Elizabeth Shelledy

Mary Elizabeth Shelledy, 92, of New London, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at New London Specialty Care. She was born June 21, 1928, to Ray and Aletha Bonar Williams in Danville, Iowa. On August 20, 1949 she married Floyd A. Shelledy in Danville. He died July 23, 2012. She was a graduate of Danville High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls.

Mary loved watching football, especially the Packers, Broncos and Hawkeyes. She was a fantastic cook and loved trying new recipes. She was a long time member of the New London Presbyterian Church, was a member of the choir, active in county 4-H work, and was a member of Sweet Adelines. She sold tickets for the trolley at Midwest Old Threshers for many years, worked in real estate sales for three years, and also worked alongside Floyd on the farm.

Mary was a 50 plus year member of New London Chapter OES and Past Matron. Also she was a Past Grand Representative and past committee member on several Iowa Grand Chapter committees.

Survivors include her children Peggy (Dennis) Gruss of Carlisle, David (Karen) Shelledy of Norwalk, and Ana (Jeff) Lair of New London; grandchildren Derek Gruss of Winterset, Marie (Noel) Sherr of Durham, NC, Chrissy (Lucas) Freed of West Des Moines, Mandy (Matt) Cross of Omaha, Katie Vincent of Des Moines, Matt Lorber of Leesburg, VA, Kim Shelledy of Norwalk; many great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings Doris Wilson, Sara Williams, and Max Williams; her grandson Michael Shelledy and great-granddaughter Shelby Gruss.

The family will be forever grateful to the entire staff of the New London Specialty Care for the compassion, caring, and love shown to their mom.

The funeral service for Mrs. Shelledy will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, at Elliott Chapel, New London, with Pastor Maurie Campbell officiating with Eastern Star Services.

Visitation will be from 2-6 PM Thursday, without family present and the family will greet friends one hour before the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery, New London. Memorials have been established for the Presbyterian Church General Fund, New London Chapter OES, and the activity fund at New London Specialty Care. Social Distancing should be observed and masks are recommended. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.