Mary Elizabeth Pickle

Mary Elizabeth Pickle, 62, of Mt. Union, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. She was born April 9, 1958 in Monmouth, Illinois to Ralph and Frances Mumey Hastings. On November 26, 1983, she married Randy Pickle in Mt. Pleasant.

She was a graduate of Union High School in Henderson County Illinois and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Iowa Wesleyan College. She was of the Catholic faith.

Mary worked as an RN, primarily in geriatrics and was a consultant and advocate for Senior Care. For many years she worked at Sunrise Terrace in Winfield. Mary’s life was nursing. She would work all day and continuing working when she came home. Being the caregiver that she was, she enjoyed caring for her father after her mother died.

Survivors include her husband Randy; brothers Steven (Alice) Hastings of Milpitas, CA and Dan (Donna) Hastings of San Jose, CA; sister Kathy Radice of Chicago, IL; and nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and there will be no formal services at Elliott Chapel, New London.

Memorials have been established for American Cancer Society or EveryStep Hospice, Mt. Pleasant.

