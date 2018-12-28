Mary C. Meek

Mary C. Meek, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Bonaparte, IA, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, December 30, 2018, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, December 31, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant, with Reverend Trey Hegar officiating. Burial will be in the Bonaparte Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Bonaparte Cemetery.

Born July 23, 1926, in Nevada, IA, Mary Catherine was the daughter of Clair A. and Naomi Cattell Taylor. She was a 1944 graduate of Bonaparte High School. On December 26, 1946, Mary married Harold “Tom” Meek in Farmington, IA. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1994.

For ten years Mary served as city clerk for Bonaparte and as Main Street manager. She was instrumental in getting Bonaparte designated as the smallest Main Street community in America and getting it placed on the Iowa map. She was a retail clerk for various businesses throughout her working career.

While living in Bonaparte, Mary was a member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and church treasurer. Following her move to Mt. Pleasant in 2004, she became a member of First Presbyterian Church. Mary was a member of P.E.O. Chapter AB in Bonaparte and later Chapter OX in Mt. Pleasant.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Mary enjoyed sewing, traveling abroad, and kite flying. She was especially fond of outdoor activities including gardening and mowing the lawn. Mary liked to wallpaper and spent many hours improving the family home.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Margaret (Mike) Munford of Ceresco, NE and Nancy Meek of Dallas, TX; two sons, Thomas (Debra) Meek of Columbus, NE and Isaiah “Ike” (Kitty) Meek of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and a brother, John Taylor of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Herb Taylor; and three sisters, Ruth Roederer, Margaret Hofmann and Zada Riggs.