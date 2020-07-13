Mary A. Koble

Mary A. Koble, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A graveside funeral service with interment for Mary will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 16 at the Forest Home Cemetery. The Reverend David Schooley will officiate. Friends may call from 9 AM to 8 PM on Wednesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Pleasant View Mennonite Church. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Koble, the former Mary Anna Hummell, was born in 1926 in Trenton Township, Henry County, IA, to Owen McKinley and Frances Leola (Schirmer) Hummell. Mary spent her early years in Peoria, IL and returned to Mt. Pleasant. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1945. Mary met her future husband after he returned from WWII in 1946 to stay with his parents who lived next door to the Hummell family. On October 12, 1946 at the First Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Mary was united in marriage to Dale Lester Koble by the Rev. Dr. George Hunt. Dale died Thursday, July 6, 2006 at their residence in Mt. Pleasant.

During WW II while in high school, Mary worked at the Candy Kitchen in Mt. Pleasant. After graduation, she worked in dictation for Central States Insurance and then at the Shaffer Pen Co. She took time away from her working career to raise her family. During the summer, she drove the tractor for the detassling team on which her daughter worked. After her children were older, Mary worked at the former Metromail and Staats Mfg. She then was an occupational therapist at MHI and a nurse’s aide at Henry County Health Center. She finished her working career at Iowa Wesleyan Art Department. Her interest in art was piqued, and she took up painting and taught painting classes.

Mary was a member of the Congregational Church in Mt. Pleasant and attended Pleasant View Mennonite Church, as it was conveniently located near her residence. For many years, Mary was a member of the Professional Business Women.

Those thankful for sharing in Mary’s life include 2 children – Dale Lynn Koble of Frederick, MD and Cheryl (Raymond) Blodgett of Macon, MO; a daughter-in-law, Shelia Koble of Oklahoma; her siblings – Frances (Tom) Martin of Fountain Valley, CA; Henry (Mary Lou) Hummell of orange, CA and Robert (Suzanne Ales) Hummel of Santa Anna, CA; sisters-in-law, Connie and Nancy Hummell 3 grandchildren – Kristen Patton, Jackie Koble and Kellie (Chris) Broussard; 2 step grandsons – Scott & Shawn Blodgett; a great granddaughter – Kynndell Orth; step great grandchildren – Alex, Clark, Wylden and Story Blodgett and 1 great great grandchild.