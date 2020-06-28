Marvin Mallams

Marvin Mallams, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

According to his wishes, Marvin has been cremated. A memorial service, with military rites will be held in the future, tentatively in August. Inurnment will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Wesley Chapel, or Fellowship Cup. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.