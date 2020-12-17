Martha Wilke

Martha Wilke, 87, of Burlington, formerly of Wapello, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation of Burlington. According to Martha’s wishes the body has been cremated. There will be no services or visitation. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello is caring for Martha’s arrangements.

Martha is survived by her son Bruce Wilke of Burlington, brother-in-law Bud Hemphill and niece Deb Mellinger both of Mediapolis.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wilke, parents Clay and Irene Clubb, brothers Lyle and Richard Clubb, and sister Gloria Hemphill.