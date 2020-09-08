Martha Sharon Wilson

Martha Sharon Wilson, 77, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Lawrence Manson officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home. The family will not be present. According to her wishes cremation will be accorded following the service.

