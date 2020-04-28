Marshall Ray Coleman

Marshall Ray Coleman, 56, of Lowell, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Emergency Department at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

He was born April 22, 1964 in Fairfield to Gary Hubert and Gloria Kay Gideon Coleman. On November 18, 1989 he married JoAnn Krause Campbell in Lubbock, Texas.

He attended school in Fairfield and Albia and graduated from high school in Clovis, New Mexico.

He worked for Wiley Construction in Mt. Pleasant and was a master carpenter who could build anything you put in front of him. Marshall enjoyed golfing at Deerwood with Archie and Phil; watching football, especially the Hawkeyes; drinking beer with Chad and Mike; fishing and camping; was a cattle farmer; loved to race go-carts with his boys.

Survivors include his wife; his mother Gloria McCabe (Danny Johnston) of Big Springs, Nebraska; step-mother Kay Coleman of Fairfield; his children, Corryne Campbell of Salem, Jonathan Coleman and Stephen Coleman (Shelby Goff), both of New London; grandchildren Alaura and Stryker Sickles; and half-sisters, Terri Helterbran, Michelle Bridges and Mary Coleman. He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather John McCabe; sister Christine Coleman and an infant brother Reginald Coleman.

According to his wishes his body has been cremated. In keeping with the Governor’s orders during the COVID-19 health crisis, there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and a memorial has been established. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.