Mark E. ChrisingerWritten by Theresa Rose on January 18, 2021
Mark E. Chrisinger, 76, of rural Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mark’s family will host a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Winfield Open Bible Church in Winfield, with Asher Smale, Nancy Asby and Gary Hinkle officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family and/or to Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant in his memory. Following the service the family invites everyone to stay for a time of food and fellowship at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements.