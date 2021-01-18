Mark E. Chrisinger

Mark E. Chrisinger, 76, of rural Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mark’s family will host a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Winfield Open Bible Church in Winfield, with Asher Smale, Nancy Asby and Gary Hinkle officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family and/or to Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant in his memory. Following the service the family invites everyone to stay for a time of food and fellowship at the church.

