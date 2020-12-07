Marjorie Davis

Marjorie Jean Ibbotson Davis, 77, of Mediapolis, IA, formerly of New London, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her home.

Marjorie was born December 14, 1942, at the family farm in Winfield, to Floyd and Lucille (Cornick) Ibbotson. She graduated from Winfield High School and the Burlington Beauty Academy. She married Dean Davis in 1962; the couple later divorced. Marjorie worked as a beautician part of her life and dedicated the rest of her life to helping animals. She was a lifelong animal lover and was the founder of the Animal Angels Organization. This charitable organization helped animals in a variety of ways, including assisting families in need of pet food, providing pet supplies, assisting with the cost of pet surgeries, and helping to find homes for animals, who were strays or abandoned. She also lobbied for animal rights, and championed legislation that protected animals from inhumane treatment.

Aside from being surrounded by her dogs, she enjoyed trips to Branson, listening to Elvis music, reuniting with her classmates, and sitting in her backyard watching her dogs play and the many birds who visited.

Marjorie is survived by her sons, Tom Davis of New London, and Danny (Janelle) Davis of Mediapolis; a grandson, Brandon Davis of Boynton Beach, FL; a sister, Nancy (Gene) Meeker of the Quad Cities; and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at Scott Township Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Animal Angels Organization. According to her wishes, Marjorie will be cremated. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Mediapolis is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.