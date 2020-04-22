Marilyn Lambert

Marilyn Joyce Mathews was born on March 27, 1930, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Her parents were Lester Gail Mathews and Ruth Corinne Bennett. She passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winfield. When Marilyn was 20 months the family moved to Winfield, Iowa where Gail had bought a business, Mathews Rexall Drug Store.

Virginia Warren, a local girl, was Marilyn’s music teacher when she entered Winfield School. Virginia was the first to discover Marilyn’s gift of singing. She coached her and accompanied her in many performances. Marilyn graduated from Winfield High School in the class of 1948. She attended Cornell College.

When Marilyn became an adult she discovered classical music and hymns. She sang at many funerals, weddings and at church.

Marilyn married Marvin Ray Lambert, September 3, 1950, at the Winfield Methodist Church. They farmed, until retiring in 1999.

They are the parents of two daughters, Lorrie Gail (Randy) Etheredge and Lise Rae (John) Nelson.

Marilyn was an elder of the Winfield First Presbyterian Church and a 60 year member there. She taught the Lamplighters Sunday School Class for 30 years. She was a 60 year member of the Chapter GT P.E.O. of Winfield.

In her later years, Marilyn started quilting, using her own designs, singing more and taught piano for 25 years. She and her husband traveled extensively.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her husband of 69 years; daughters Lise (John) Nelson of Moravia, Iowa and Lorrie (Randy) Etheredge of Dubuque, Iowa; five grandchildren, Adam Etheredge, Andrew (Taylor) Etheredge, Daniel Nelson, David Nelson and Elizabeth Nelson; god-daughter Jillian Sheridan, Wigan, England; and Ingrid Akesson, Solna, Sweden an exchange student 1975-1976.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Janeen (Norma) Pogemiller and two nephews John Bennett Pogemiller and Ronald Powdrill.

Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, a private family graveside services will be held at the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at later date at the Winfield First Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be directed to the Winfield First Presbyterian Church in Marilyn’s name. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, formerly the Honts Funeral Home of Winfield is caring for Marilyn’s arrangements and her family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.