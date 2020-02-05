Marilyn Kemp

Marilyn Kemp, 83, of Wapello passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Washington County Hospital. A celebration of life for Marilyn, with sandwiches and lots of desserts, will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Wapello United Methodist Church. Private family burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Wapello Ambulance and the Wapello United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home is caring for Marilyn’s arrangements and her family.

Marilyn Murray was born on September 8, 1936 in Des Moines County, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel and Emma (Saip) Murray. Marilyn was a graduate of Grandview High School. On October 8, 1955, she was united in marriage to Leonard Kemp in Grandview. In her earlier years, Marilyn had worked at Pierce Furniture, Earnest Insurance and also as a speech therapist. After her marriage she assisted her husband, Leonard in the farming operation. She was a member of the Wapello United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Red Hats. Marilyn attended study group, coffee club, Journey and various other social groups. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards and golfing. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her children, Denise (Rick) Oldham who resided in their RV, Denny (Marla Norem) Kemp of Ankeny and Dana (Craig) Bonnichsen of Grandview; 4 grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew) Lawler, Kari (Aaron) Foutch, Beau Bonnichsen and Bailie Bonnichsen; 5 step-grandchildren, Curtis Oldham, Sean Oldham, Stephanie Phillips, Matt VanCannon and Sara Norem; 18 great-grandchildren; Marilyn’s special friend, Bob Walker and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard in 1997; sister, Lucille Wykert and brother, Bob Murray.