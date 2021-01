Margaret Whaley Molander

Margaret Whaley Molander, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt Pleasant.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. No public service is planned. Condolences may be mailed to her daughter Dianne Molander, 3229 4th Avenue South East in Altoona, Iowa 50009