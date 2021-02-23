Margaret Louise Deere

Margaret Louise Deere, 93, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson, Iowa.

She was born on July 15, 1927 in Farmington, Iowa the daughter of Ernest “Ernie” and Vera (Stansbury) Evans. On June 21, 1947, she married Ardath “Ardie” L. Deere. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1993.

She is survived by her daughter: Patricia “Pat” (Larry) Wooten of Nixa, Missouri; grandchildren: Ben, Amy, Crystal, Lauren, Lucy Anne and Chelsea; great grandchildren: Lily, Lincoln London, Kyle, Sophie, Ryver, Jonathan, Hudson and Rocky; sister: Edith Hemmings of Farmington, Iowa and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sons: Michael and Russell “Russ” Deere.

Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church of Farmington, the Farmington library board, the cemetery board and was missionary treasurer at her church. She graduated from Farmington High School with a teaching certificate. She taught for two years in a one room school house. She cooked at Harmony Elementary and Jr. High and retired from State Central Bank after working there for twenty-three years.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington. Her funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Chad Welch officiating. After her funeral, the service will be posted on her obituary page under her “Tribute Wall” at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory for First Baptist Church or Farmington Library.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.