Margaret L. Fett

Margaret L. Fett, 86, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 10:05 A.M Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Donnellson Health Center.

She was born May 30, 1933, in Mt. Sterling, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Mildred (Cochran) McCarty. On June 17, 1951 she married Milford C. Fett in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1999.

Survivors include one daughter: Twila (Mike) Doyle of Argyle, Iowa; three sons: Bryan (Kathy) Fett of Donnellson, Iowa; Russell Fett of Montrose, Iowa and Fletcher (Pam) Fett of Fort Madison, Iowa; three sisters: Pat (Ralph) Parrish of West Burlington, Iowa; her twin, Marge (Bill) Tolander of Winfield, Iowa. Margaret is also survived by nine grandchildren: Josh (Lisa) Gosnell, Jenny (Jim) Briggs, Kelly (Andy) Bergman, Lori Lampe, Cory (Nicole) Fett, Tasha Fett, Samantha (Brian) Stein, Amanda (Tim) Watson and Kylie Fett. Seventeen great grandchildren: Kelsey and Trenton Gosnell, Cole Courtney, Cody (Jess) Wenke, Justin Briggs, Blake and Ethan Bergman, Mya, Halle and Nora Lampe, Ren, Tommy, Maggie Watson, Wyatt and Emmett Stein, Ben and Alex Fett. One great great grandchild: Matilyn Wenke

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Bob McCarty and Michael McCarty, sister Verna Mae Marmion and one brother in infancy.

Margaret was a 1950 graduate of Farmington High School. She loved spending time with family and friends. She had two passions: first was collecting pig related items including any cookie jars, towels, ceramic items, calendars and anything she could find. Second was the joy of putting puzzles together (that way she could always keep company longer) For many years Margaret helped the family on the farm and later worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. in Fort Madison.

Friends may call after noon on Monday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Burial will be in the Evangelical Cemetery near Donnellson.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.