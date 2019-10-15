Marching Band Festival is this Saturday

Area bands including the Mount Pleasant High School Panther marching band will take part in the annual Marching Band Festival on Saturday. The Festival is sponsored by the Iowa High School Music Association. Each year participating bands are divided into either the southern division or the northern division. Southeast Iowa bands are in the southern division and perform at the Muscatine High School. West Burlington starts off the day Saturday with a 10 am performance. Mediapolis performs at 10:50 am and Central Lee at 11:45..all in class 2A. After lunch the 3A schools will take the field…Ft. Madison at 1 pm, Keokuk at 1:50 pm and Mount Pleasant at 2:05 pm. In all there will be 19 marching bands looking for that number 1 rating.