Man Shot & Killed Trying to Enter a Home

Thursday night just before 9:30 Wapello County Sheriff’s office received an emergency 911 call reporting a home invasion. The caller said a man was trying to gain entrance to the caller’s house located between Ottumwa and Agency. Preliminary findings revealed a man did try to forcibly enter the home and was shot by the homeowner. The intruder was taken by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released pending notification of the family. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.