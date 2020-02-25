Man Falls Thru Ice

Iowa DNR officials helped rescue a man that had fallen through the ice at Lake Wapello in Davis County Monday night around 5:30.

The man had been ice fishing alone and was packing up to leave when he fell through the ice approximately 150 yards from shore. A man on shore saw him in the lake and called 911.

First responders were able to rescue the man and he was transported to a local hospital. No word on his condition at this time; however, he was conscious and alert.

Nearly 30 rescue personnel from the following agencies assisted with the rescue: DNR Parks staff, DNR conservation officers, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Fire Department, Floris Fire Department, Drakesville Fire Department and several EMS personnel.

Rescuers believe the ice was about 4 to 5 inches in depth on Lake Wapello at the time of the rescue. DNR officials warn of deteriorating ice conditions due to the recent unseasonably warm weather and remind people to be cognizant of the conditions and obey all posted signs and warning flags at lakes and ponds.