Man Arrested on Several Charges After A Chase

A Mount Pleasant man was arrested on several charges after leading police on a pursuit by vehicle and on foot. Tuesday at about 8 pm Mt. Pleasant police attempted to stop a car driven by Kevin Fleming. Fleming was leaving the scene of a reported domestic situation at the time. He refused to pull over and then drove off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended on South Street in the Heritage Mobile Home Park when Fleming’s car hit two of the mobile homes. He then tried to flee on foot but was caught in the same area. Fleming was found in possession of a bag of marijuana, a digital scale and a grinder. He is charged with possession as well as eluding, trespass, interference with official acts, assault on a police officer, speeding and failure to obey two stop signs. He also did not have a driver’s license or insurance.