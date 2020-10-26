Man Arrested for Meth Delivery Resulting in Death

Saturday Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Lee Brown of Stockport on a felony arrest warrant out of Jefferson County for charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivery of methamphetamine. The charges stem from an investigation done by the Fairfield Police into the July 31 death of Dustin Canady in Fairfield. Brown allegedly provided Canady with a pre-loaded syringe of meth which the victim used. A short time later Brown supposedly mixed and provided the victim with what he referred to as an “alka-seltzer shot” which is meth mixed with Alka-Seltzer. Canady drank the shot and short time alter became ill, then became unresponsive. 911 was called. He was pronounced dead at the Jefferson County Hospital. Autopsy results indicate cause of death as acute methamphetamine toxicity.