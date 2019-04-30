Man Arrested for Exposing Himself

Tuesday Mount Pleasant Police were called to the Wal Mart parking lot to investigate a report that a man was exposing himself. A witness in a nearby car said the man was masturbating in his vehicle. The witness took a picture of the vehicle before it left the scene. Police located the suspect on E. Mapleleaf Drive. He is identified as 45 year old Richard Williams of Mount Pleasant. Williams was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with one count of indecent exposure.