Man Arrested At Casey’s After Fight With Officers

Thursday over the noon hour Mount Pleasant Police stopped a motor vehicle in the 400 block of West Washington Street for failure to have license plates. The driver was identified as Kevin Fleming of Mount Pleasant and was known not to have a valid driver’s license. Fleming got out of his vehicle and tried to walk away. According to the Mount Pleasant Police report he was asked twice to get back into his vehicle but both times refused to comply, ignoring the officer’s commands. Fleming’s resistance escalated and he assaulted the officers. Several more law enforcement officers arrived and tried for several minutes to get Fleming into restraints. He continued to fight, kicking the officers but was eventually put in the back of the police cruiser where he broke the leg restraints. At that point a transport van was requested. Additional officers and members of the Henry County Jail staff arrived. Fleming still would not comply and continued to resist the officers. After about 45 minutes he was finally placed and secured in the back of the van. Fleming is charged with not having a driver’s license, failure to provide insurance, two counts of assault on police officers and interference with official acts with injuries. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Jail staff, Iowa State Patrol and several citizens who provided pertinent information at the scene or called that information in.