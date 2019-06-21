Main Street Mount Pleasant Community Survey

Main Street Mount Pleasant is making it easy to provide input on downtown Mount Pleasant. The short survey will allow Mount Pleasant and Henry County residents to share how they currently interact with the downtown…how often, why and when the come downtown as well as what types of businesses, services and activities they’d like to see in the upcoming years. Go to the Main Street Mount Pleasant Facebook page and click the survey button. You can also go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/FBSVCNK.

Main Street Mount Pleasant is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing revitalization of the historic downtown.