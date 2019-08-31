MAD Mayhem to kick off Make A Difference For HCHC Banquet

Henry County Health Center Foundation’s Make A Difference (MAD) for HCHC Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, October 3rd, but Foundation Director Mark Hempen says there are some bonus events happing prior to the banquet that will help the Foundation reach its $20,000 fundraising goal.

“Tickets for the banquet are on sale now,” Hempen said. “In the meantime, the awesome folks at the Mount Pleasant HyVee have agreed to hold a change roundup Friday, September 20th, thru Sunday, September 22nd. For those days when you stock up at HyVee you can round-up your purchase to the next nearest dollar. All that change will go towards the MAD Project.”

There will be a Pump It Up Gas Event at the Pep Stop in Mount Pleasant and Kramer’s in Salem on Friday, September 20th, from noon to 6pm. Volunteers will pump your gas and in return these fine locations are donating a dime per gallon to the project. There will be tip jars on site as well. 50/50 raffles will be held at New London and Winfield/Mount Union High School football games that night, with a 50/50 raffle to be held the following Friday, September 27th, at the high school football game in Mount Pleasant.

“In addition, there will be a Mount Pleasant Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at HCHC on Wednesday, September 18th, at 4 pm so people can step onto the luxury coach from Burlington Trailways. It’s the coach that will take our Grand Prize winners to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum. People have to see this coach to understand how comfortable it is,” Hempen added.

“Funds raised from the banquet and MAD Mayhem activities will be used to purchase new equipment for use at HCHC; more specifically a lift unit for the rehab pool, and a specialized microscope for ENT procedures.”

For more information about the HCHC Foundation or to buy tickets for the MAD for HCHC Banquet, contact Mark Hempen at 319-385-6541.