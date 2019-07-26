M.A.D. Banquet Committee announces surprise bonus to ticket purchase

Henry County Health Center Foundation Director Mark Hempen announces a new surprise for the M.A.D. For HCHC Banquet coming Thursday, October 3rd, 2019.

“After meeting with Burlington Trailways, we are proud to announce everyone buying a ticket to our M.A.D. Banquet fundraiser will now have the chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to The Great Ark Encounter and Creation Museum,” Hempen said. “Burlington Trailways has made this generous donation to enhance our banquet. They really know what they’re doing when it comes to planning an extraordinary excursion and we are very fortunate to have the chance to send a couple of people to this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Banquet co-chair Dan Williams says this particular trip is awe-inspiring. “I took the trip last year and was extremely impressed! You just can’t fathom how big the ark really is until you see it. And the accommodations on the coach went well above my expectations. It was quite delightful!”

“This is our first M.A.D. For HCHC Banquet ever and we want to make a big splash,” Hempen said. “M.A.D. stands for Make A Difference, and our goal is to raise $20,000 dollars to make a difference at HCHC. Funds raised from the banquet and surrounding activities will be used to purchase new equipment for use at HCHC,” Hempen said. “More specifically a lift unit for the Rehabilitation Services pool, and a specialized microscope for ENT procedures.”

Hempen says there are other M.A.D. for HCHC activities planned for September including Pump It Up Gas events at two local convenience stores, 50/50 raffles at area football games, and a special change round-up at Hy-Vee – all supporting the equipment purchase. Details on these events will be announced at a later date. For more information about the HCHC Foundation, or to buy tickets for the M.A.D. For HCHC Banquet, contact Mark Hempen at 319-385-6541.