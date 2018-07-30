Lydia D. Johnson

Lydia D. Johnson of Brighton Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A celebration of her life will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Faith Christian Outreach Church in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Cottonwood Cemetery near Wayland. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday at the church with family present from 5-7:00 PM. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A memorial has been designated to Animal Shelter at the Henry County Veterinary Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

Lydia was born April 19, 2000 the daughter of David and Diana (VanSant) Johnson. She graduated from WACO Home School in 2018. She enjoyed skate boarding, horseback riding and taking care of animals.

Lydia Johnson, an eighteen year old, adventerous, loving and extreme-living child. Lydia lived life to the fullest. Lydia loved hanging out with friends, family, and most importantly her dogs. Lydia loved all animals, but mostly her two dogs, Atlas and Nooche. Lydia openly accepted everyone an was always an uplifting spirit when she was around. Nevertheless, Lydia had a rebellious teen spirit, which helped her live an adventerous, full, active and colorful life. Lydia’s life could be summed up to four words: Faith. Family. Friends. Fun.

Lydia is survived by her parents, David and Diana Johnson. Her siblings, Jesse, Dakota, Isaiah, Tiffany, Matt and Josh.

Lydia is preceded in death by both sets of her grandparents.