Lucille Campbell 98, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at North Hill Cemetery rural Wayland, Iowa, with Rev. Nancy Baldosier officiating. Friends may call after 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, the family will not be present. A memorial has been established in her memory to the North Hill Cemetery.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

