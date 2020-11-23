Lorrine Frame

Lorrine (Dunsmore) Frame, 92, of Winfield, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home in Winfield. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Sheridan Cemetery. Memorials for Lorrine Frame can be sent to Pat Fricke at 503 West Central Avenue, Winfield, IA 52659. The memorials will be directed to EveryStep Hospice, Winfield First Responders or Winfield United Methodist Church. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield is caring for Lorrine’s family and arrangements.

Martha Lorrine Wiley was born on July 8, 1928, in Winfield, Iowa, the daughter of Paul Bennett and Martha Laura (Dillavou) Wiley. She was a 1945 graduate of Wyman High School. On February 13, 1949, Lorrine was united in marriage to Russell G. Dunsmore in Cairo, Iowa. Russell passed away on October 20, 1995. On November 29, 1997, Lorrine was united in marriage to James Frame in Winfield. Lorrine worked for many years at Twin Lakes Country Club, Winfield and Cedar Crest Country Club, Columbus Junction, were she managed the Pro Shops, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church and enjoyed road trips with her husbands, crocheting, baking and shopping, but she especially enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.

Lorrine will be deeply missed by her three children, Becky (Perry) Ross of Iowa City, Pat (Jerry) Fricke of Winfield and Kevin (Diane) Dunsmore of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and twin great-great granddaughters.

Lorrine was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands, Russell and James and one brother, Paul Vernon Wiley.