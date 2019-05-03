Loretta A. Sindelar

Loretta A. Sindelar, 76, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of the Salem and Houghton communities passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton with Rev. Father Bruce DeRammelaere officiating. The family will receive friends before the service on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory.

