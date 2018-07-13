Lord’s Cupboard to host Thanksgiving in July Drive July 14 – July 24

Fairfield, Iowa – The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is proud to host Thanksgiving in July, a community-wide hunger-relief drive. Thanksgiving in July will be held Saturday, July 14 – Tuesday, July 24, 2018. All food and cash donations will be given to The Lord’s Cupboard, to help low-income families in need of food assistance in Jefferson County.

“Hunger is a problem right here in your own back yard,” says Laura Cohen, Executive Director of The Lord’s Cupboard. “High gas prices, rising rent and food costs, and increased utility costs cause many local families to have to choose between paying the bills and buying food.”

Thanksgiving in July provides an opportunity for individuals, businesses, civic groups, and faith organizations throughout the community to come together for our neighbors. The focus of the Drive is to raise food and cash donations for The Lord’s Cupboard. Please see below for all of the events where donations will be possible. Food donations (either fresh produce or non-perishable food which has not expired) may also be dropped off at The Lord’s Cupboard weekday afternoons.

Community Events

Fairfield Hy-Vee – Hy-Vee will allow customers to “Round Up” at the registers Saturday, July 14 – Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Hy-Vee will also host a container for food donations!

Food Donations – Everybody’s Whole Foods, the Dairy Bar, and First Lutheran Church will each host a container for food donations July 14 – July 24, 2018. Batavia Days will accept food donations at the Legion Building on July 14.

Batavia Days – The Batavia Days / Methodist Church Bake Sale Silent Auction will be held for The Lord’s Cupboard’s benefit in the Batavia Legion Building Saturday, July 14th, 10-5:00.

Live on the Square Concert – Bring food donations to the “King of the Tramps” concert on Saturday, July 14 at 7:30pm in Fairfield’s Central Park.

Fairfield Municipal Band Concert – Bring cash/check donations to the Fairfield Municipal Band Concert on Tuesday, July 24 at 8:00pm. Lord’s Cupboard volunteers will be on hand to “pass the hat” for donations.

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County serves as the county’s sole emergency food pantry and distributes about 500 food orders per month. Nearly 50 percent of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18. Donations of food or cash are accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 N. 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday through Friday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Credit card donations can be made online at www.LordsCupboard.org any time. Please contact Laura Cohen (LordsCupboard@LISCO.com) at 641.472.8457 for more information on Thanksgiving in July events or for a tour of The Lord’s Cupboard.