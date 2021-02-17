Lonnie Lee Pickering, Sr.

Lonnie Lee Pickering, Sr., 78, of Pleasant Plain, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church in Washington, with Pastors Joseph Brown and Larry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 10:30 until service time. Burial will be in the Pleasant Plain Friends Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Promise Land Project at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements