Lola Maxine NicholsWritten by Theresa Rose on July 20, 2020
Lola Maxine Nichols, 72, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in her memory.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.
