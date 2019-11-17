Lola M. Reynolds

Lola M. Reynolds, 77, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 3, 1942, in Oelwein, IA the daughter of Neva Kayser. Lola was raised in Grandview and graduated from Louisa-Muscatine School in 1960. On November 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Reynolds. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Amitié, the Lions Club and was a poll worker for Henry County. She liked to share her cooking and baking talents with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing card games, completing puzzles and spending time at casinos. She was a fan of all sports, specifically the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard; sister, Beverly Peters; two sons, Terry (Jerilynn) Reynolds, Rodney (Janet) Reynolds; one daughter, Laureen Jones; four grandchildren, Andrew (Kristie) Reynolds, Kathleen (Justin) Rettig, Cory Reynolds and Ty Reynolds; four step-grandchildren, Chad (Ashlei) Venghaus, Heidi (Todd) Huckabone, Kendra (Randy) Zapata and Morgan Hotop, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. Burial will be at the Sheridan Cemetery, Mt. Union, with a time of fellowship and food to immediately follow at the Winfield First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Lola.

