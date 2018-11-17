Lola Douglas (final arrangements)

Lola E. Douglas 87, of Lockridge passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lockridge Baptist Church with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. Burial will follow in the Lockridge Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 6 to 8 that evening. A memorial has been established in her memory.

