Loebsack Statement on the EPA’s Proposed RFS Obligations for 2019

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its proposed 2019 volume obligations for the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS). In today’s proposal, the EPA maintained the amount of conventional biofuels, like ethanol, at the congressionally mandated levels. The proposal also recommended the amount of biodiesel and cellulosic biofuels incorporated to be increased.

Unfortunately, today’s proposal from the EPA does nothing to address the small refineries exemptions that were given to some of our nation’s largest, most profitable refiners. Hardship waivers are intended to help support small refiners with a demonstrated economic hardship and are in danger of going bankrupt, not a company that made $1.5 billion in profits last year. The failure of this proposal to address the misuse of these waivers means the demand destruction will not be remedied and will result in the loss of 1.6 billion gallons that will not be reallocated.

“While I am pleased that EPA has recommended keeping conventional ethanol at congressionally mandated levels, it is unacceptable that their proposal does nothing to address the EPA’s demand destruction and reallocate the 1.6 billion gallons that were lost due to the misuse of the small refinery exemption. The EPA must suspend granting small refinery exemptions until Congress is provided the information necessary to evaluate the EPA’s actions. Instead of acting to boost farmers and rural communities, the EPA seems to be following the demands of big oil. We must continue to work to decrease our dependence on foreign oil, create jobs here at home and lower the price of gasoline at the pump.”