Loebsack: Careless Actions by Republicans Lead to Needless Shutdown

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after the President and Republicans in Congress forced a needless government shutdown.

“It is shameful that we are even in this position. There is a noncontroversial bipartisan deal that the White House had previously agreed to and has passed the Senate and would pass the House if brought up. Republicans must put aside the gimmicks and immediately vote on the only funding bill that is guaranteed to pass. Additionally, it is irresponsible that the House has adjourned just hours before the government will shutdown without passing a funding bill.

“It is unacceptable that Republican leaders have caved to political games and failed to pass a funding bill to keep the government open. The number one job of Congress is to ensure our government is serving the needs of the people. There is no good reason we are in this situation.”