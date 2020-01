Lockridge Lions Club Annual Soup Supper and Auction

LOCKRIDGE LIONS CLUB ANNUAL SOUP SUPPER and AUCTION, SATURDAY, January 18th, SERVING 5:00 PM to 7PM AUCTION STARTS 6:30 all at the LOCKRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER. AUCTION DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF DAY OF AUCTION OR TO ANY MEMBER. The LOCKRIDGE LIONS Club ACCEPTS DONATIONS of GLASSES, HEARING AIDS, AND CELL PHONES. YOU MAY BRING THE ABOVE MENTIONED ITEMS TO THE SOUP SUPPER OR GIVE THEM TO ANY LOCKRIDGE LIONS MEMBER.