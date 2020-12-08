Location for New Childcare Center

Mount Pleasant Childcare Center Board Announces Location for a New Center

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Today, the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center signed a Letter of Intent to lease the former Family Video store located at 304 W. Washington for a new childcare center in Mount Pleasant.

“We are excited to find a location that is centrally located and one that allows us room to grow,” said Board President Sarah Donnolly.

The Board also noted that filling a vacant building in such a visible location was an added benefit. Later this month, local contractors will begin remodeling the building to meet the needs of a licensed childcare center and addressing some of the challenges when converting a retail location to a childcare center.

Donnolly went on to say, “This is truly a community center and any assistance from businesses, groups and individuals will be appreciated.”

Mount Pleasant has 1041 kids under the age of 11 and only 201 registered childcare seats. The community has seen a reduction of 51% in available childcare seats in the last five years. The new center, scheduled to open in May/June of 2021, will serve approximately 48 children.

Mount Pleasant Community Childcare is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Anyone interested in more information about the childcare center should email kids@mpiowa.org. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is assisting the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center with this important community project.