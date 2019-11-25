Local Organizations Receive Grants

– Eight area nonprofit organizations have been awarded community grants totaling $12,050 from the Alliant Energy Foundation.

“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”

These grants are among 144 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded this grant cycle, totaling over $343,000.