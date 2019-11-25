Local Organizations Receive Grants

Local Organizations Receive GrantsWritten by Theresa Rose on November 25, 2019
– Eight area nonprofit organizations have been awarded community grants totaling $12,050 from the Alliant Energy Foundation.
“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”
These grants are among 144 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded this grant cycle, totaling over $343,000.
|Name
|Grant
|Program
|Community
|Young House Family Services
|$2,000
|Bridges Out of Poverty
|Burlington, Iowa
|Mentor Clinton County, Inc.
|$1,500
|School-based mentoring in Clinton and Jackson Counties
|Clinton, Iowa
|Young Women’s Christian Association
|$2,000
|YWCA Empowerment Center
|Clinton, Iowa
|CCSD First Robotics Booster Club
|$1,500
|Central DeWitt Robotics 2019 season
|De Witt, Iowa
|United Way of the Great River Region
|$1,550
|Reading literacy
|Fort Madison, Iowa
|Friends of the Mount Pleasant Public Library, Inc.
|$1,500
|Interactive STEM learning space
|Mount Pleasant, Iowa
|Family YMCA of Muscatine, Iowa
|$1,000
|Annual Campaign
|Muscatine, Iowa
|Muscatine Center for Social Action
|$1,000
|Guest transportation assistance
|Muscatine, Iowa