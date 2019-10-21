Local Opus Selections

Ashlynn Beauchamp, Natalie McCormick, Olivia McCormick, Gabrielle Wilson and Cason Edwards from the Mount Pleasant Community School District have been selected for participation in the 34th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival.

The 2019 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4 p.m. November 21 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.

More than 2,600 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition.