Local High School Students to Face Off in “Top Chef” Style Cook Off on Oct. 17

Students in culinary education programs at three Iowa high schools will go head-to-head in a “Top Chef” style cooking competition. Davenport Community Schools, Cedar Rapids Community Schools and Mt. Pleasant High School will participate for prizes and bragging rights. The event will be held at The Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center on October 17, 6-8 p.m. The event is open to the public and includes dinner for $20.

The competing teams will have 60 minutes to prepare two courses using only two butane burners. In that 60-minute timeframe, each team must: create an appetizer and entrée plate, utilize two mystery items and incorporate a soyfood item in their dishes. Teams will also be mentored by a professional chef to guide them through the competition. Audience members will see all of the action close up, via large screen, real-time projection.

The event is presented by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation and The Soyfoods Council. “It is so important we get soyfood products in the hands of young culinary talent. Soyfoods then become part of their culinary repertoire,” said Linda Funk, Executive Director of The Soyfoods Council. “The lifelong health benefits are significant, studies have shown if young girls eat 1 or 2 servings of soy per day, it may reduce the risk of breast cancer later in life up to 50%,” says Funk.

Other event sponsors include the Isle Casino Hotel-Bettendorf and the American Culinary Federation of Southeast Iowa.

Event proceeds benefit Iowa ProStart-one of the largest industry supported career education programs in the nation, developing high school students for long-term, successful careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Reservations for the event can be made at restaurantiowa.com.