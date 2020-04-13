Lloyd Wayne Wiley

Lloyd Wayne Wiley, 77, of Milton, Iowa died on April 11, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born November 7, 1942 near Mt. Sterling, Iowa to Frank R. and Cloris Grimes Wiley. He graduated from Fox Valley High School in Milton in 1960. Lloyd farmed, worked as a carpenter and at Bloomfield Foundry, retiring in 2005. He married Marilyn Kay Moore Everman on March 8, 1986 in Memphis, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2017.

He is survived by a daughter, Elaine Schlick of Fort Dodge, Iowa; two sons, Raymond Wiley of Milton, Iowa, Lloyd Wayne Wiley, Jr. of Jonesburg, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Glenda Elaine Byers and Carol Ann Ross of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a stepson, Jeffrey Dwayne Riedl of Fort Madison, Iowa; six grandchildren; three brothers; Robert of Milton, Paul of Cantril, Glen of Mt. Sterling; four sisters, Virginia Sutter of Ankeny, Vivian Williams of Atlantic, Viki Wiley and Vonnie Ash both of Cantril; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents, Frank and Cloris Wiley; and three brothers, Frank Wiley Jr., Joseph Wiley, and William Wiley of Arbela, MO.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graveside services will be private. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton, Iowa. Memorials and condolences may be made to the family and mailed to 101 East Walnut St., Milton, IA 52570. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.