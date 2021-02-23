Lloyd Blackmon

Lloyd Blackmon, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the Henry County Health Center Emergency Room.

The funeral service for Mr. Blackmon will be 10:30 AM on Friday, February 26 at the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, 2501 S. Grand Ave., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Tye Male will officiate. Burial will be at 2 PM at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL, with graveside military rites conducted by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Detail. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening. Standard COVID-19 protocols are asked to be followed.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Kimzey Funeral Home Facebook page and available for viewing later on the Kimzey Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church or the Iowa Public Broadcasting System (IPBS).