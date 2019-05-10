LIVE: State Qualifying Track Meet

LIVE: State Qualifying Track MeetWritten by Nathan Bloechl on May 10, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — nathanb@977thebolt.com
Mount Pleasant, IA — Several area athletes are gunning for the 2019 State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines next week at this afternoon/evening’s State Qualifying meet here in Mount Pleasant.
Some good news early:
- Girls’ sprint med team of Lamm/Lamm/VanTiger/Cristoforo qualify!
- Abby Ryon wins with 3000m run to qualify!
- Lexi Magnani and Ashley Brumbaugh are both headed to state in the shot put.
