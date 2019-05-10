LIVE: State Qualifying Track Meet

Written by Nathan Bloechl on May 10, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — nathanb@977thebolt.com

Mount Pleasant, IA — Several area athletes are gunning for the 2019 State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines next week at this afternoon/evening’s State Qualifying meet here in Mount Pleasant.

Some good news early:

  • Girls’ sprint med team of Lamm/Lamm/VanTiger/Cristoforo qualify!
  • Abby Ryon wins with 3000m run to qualify!
  • Lexi Magnani and Ashley Brumbaugh are both headed to state in the shot put.

Follow this post for more updates as the afternoon progresses.

A full report will be posted tonight, following proceeding’s here in Mount Pleasant.

Listen to both Mitch Anderson and Scott Lamm tomorrow morning on KILJ Sports, as well.